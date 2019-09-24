|
Priscilla (Stapleton) DiCarli, of Hanover, formerly of Brockton, passed away unexpectedly on September 10, 2019, at the age of 69. Beloved wife of the late Peter DiCarli, she was the caring daughter of the late John W. Jr. and M. Frances Stapleton. Priscilla was predeceased by her loving brother, John "Jay" Stapleton III, and nephew, Patrick Joseph "PJ" Flavin. She is survived by a sister, Karen Flavin; brothers-in-law, James M. DiCarli and his wife Gail, Robert J. DiCarli and his wife Teresa; nieces, Lynn Nadeau, Christine Costa, Tara Flavin; and nephews, James M. DiCarli and John J. Stapleton; plus her devoted cousins and numerous friends. Priscilla was born in Dorchester and graduated from Brockton High School, class of 1967. In 2009, she retired from Verizon, marking the end of a distinguished 34 year career. In honor of Priscilla's wishes, funeral and burial services were private. To sign Priscilla's online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Mariner from Sept. 24 to Oct. 1, 2019