Priscilla Mae (Robillard) Stewart, 80 of Hanover, passed away on September 29, 2019. Born on November 15, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Chester Sr. and Mary J. (Bent) Goralski. She graduated from Stoneham High School, Class of 1956 and worked for Grossman's Office and Fetco in Braintree for many years. She loved working at Balsams Colonial Shop in the Hanover Mall, doing crafts, and camping with friends. Priscilla was the devoted wife of the late William J. Stewart. Dear mother of Peter Stewart and wife Angela of Quincy and Kelli Lupo and husband Mark of Norwell. Dear sister of Chester Goralski Jr. and wife Peggy of Stoneham and sister-in-law Elizabeth Stewart of Weymouth. Cherished grandmother of Anthony, Jonathan and Noah Lupo of Norwell. Priscilla also leaves many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St. Rte. 53, Hanover, on Saturday, October 5, from 1 - 4 p.m. Donations in Priscilla's memory can be made to Norwell VNA & Hospice, 120 Longwater Dr., Norwell, MA 02061. For directions and to sign Priscilla's online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Mariner from Oct. 2 to Oct. 9, 2019