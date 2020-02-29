|
Prisco "Frank" Giardiello, age 93, of Hanover, passed away on February 26, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Catherine "Kay" (DeLuca); the loving father of Francis Giardiello and wife Mary of Sparks, Maryland, Josephine Morris and husband Garth of Quincy, Michael Giardiello of Boston, and the late Mary Storey and her surviving husband Mark of Hanover. He was the adoring grandfather of Elizabeth Storey and Amanda and Rebecca Morris, and the devoted brother to Albina "Tina" Giardiello of Boston and the late Maria Palumbo of Franklin. Prisco grew up in the North End of Boston in an extended family and with childhood friends who remained close to him throughout his life. Prisco graduated from Boston Latin High School in 1944 and Boston College in 1948, and then served in the U.S. Army for two years, attaining the rank of sergeant. Following his service in the Army, Prisco returned home and married his sweetheart Kay. He continued his education at Boston College and obtained a Masters Degree in Education in 1954. Prisco began his career as a chemist at Boston Edison and later in his career became involved with the safety protocols for the nuclear power plant in Plymouth. Early on in their marriage, Kay and Prisco took up camping and brought their growing family on many memorable adventures throughout New England. They also spent several months exploring California, Nevada, and Arizona. In his retirement, Prisco was an avid golfer and vacationed in Marco Island, Florida. He enjoyed being a part of the Italian American Club on Marco Island and won the 2012 bocce island championship. Prisco was a kind and generous man, who loved his family, especially his wife Kay, with whom he spent 60 years. Visitation in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St. Rte. 53, Hanover, on Monday, March 2, from 9-10:45 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at St. Mary of the Sacred Heart Church, 392 Hanover St., Rte. 139, Hanover, at 11 a.m. Burial with military honors at Hanover Center Cemetery. Donations may be made in Prisco's memory to the Joslin Diabetes Center, One Joslin Place, Suite 745, Boston, MA 02215, www.joslin.org. For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Mariner from Feb. 29 to Mar. 7, 2020