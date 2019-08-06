|
Ralph Everett Knowles, 83, died on Sunday, August 4, 2019, after a brief illness. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his wife and family. Ralph was the loving husband and best friend of Marilyn I. (Palmer) Knowles; wonderful father to Debra (Knowles) and Stan MacNeil of Framingham, Karen (Knowles) and Tim Cullen of Braintree and Jill (Knowles) and Ray Couillard of Saugus; lovingly called "Poppy" by his grandchildren, Jefferey Couillard and Emily Couillard. In addition to his wife, daughters, and grandchildren, Ralph is survived by his sister, Barbara (Knowles) Knight of Redmond, Wash. He was born September 19, 1935, in Taunton, to Dorothy T. and Harold M. Knowles. Ralph said time and time again that family always comes first. Ralph enjoyed life to the fullest. He especially loved traveling and sailing. Ralph was a graduate of North Quincy High School, class of 1953. He served in the U.S. Army and was a computer programmer. Ralph had been a resident of Norwell since 1960 and enjoyed working for the Senior Work Program with his friends. Funeral services will be private. Ralph will be interred in the Memorial Garden of the United Church of Christ Congregational in Norwell. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the United Church of Christ Congregational, PO Box 501, Norwell, MA 02061, or to the Norwell VNA, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061. A gathering for family and friends will be held in the family home at 23 Wendall Avenue in Norwell on Saturday, August 10, from 1-4 p.m.
Published in The Mariner from Aug. 6 to Aug. 13, 2019