Richard Russell Slocumb, age 68, of Norwell, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on June 20, 2020. Loving husband of Ronnie (Holzman) Slocumb of Norwell, and devoted father of sons, Nick Slocumb and wife Jackie of Center Conway, NH and Mackenzie Slocumb of Norwell. Adoring grandfather of Emily, Avacyn, and Walter Russell Slocumb. Survived by his beloved mother-in-law Rae Holzman, sisters-in-law, Karen Dinsmore and her late husband Steve, and Bennette Hirsch and her husband Don. Uncle of Jake and Sam Hirsch. Predeceased by his parents Herbert Slocumb Jr. and Evelyn Slocumb, brother, Herbert "Herbie" Slocumb III, and sister Sandra Cormier. Rich is also survived by his lifelong friend, Steve Pestilli and will be missed by the Verizon "Coffee with the Boys" Club. Rich began a long career with then New England Telephone in 1984, staying on through the years, retiring in 2007 from Verizon. He was the nucleus of the family and loved spending time with all, especially his adored grandchildren. He was there for everyone, often times coming to their aid with his MacGyver like skills. Rich had a passion for automobiles and was often found working diligently under the hood of a car. His greatest relaxation came with trips to Richie's Nest, his camp in Grafton, NH. He will be remembered fondly for his dry sense of humor, dependable advice, and his quick wit. A private service and burial will be held. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date, when all can gather to celebrate Rich. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor him may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA. 02215. To share a remembrance, please visit Rich's tribute page at www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781-383-0200
Published in The Mariner from Jun. 23 to Jun. 30, 2020.