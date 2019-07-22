Home

SULLIVAN FUNERAL HOME
551 WASHINGTON ST
Hanover, MA 02339-2303
(781) 878-0920
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
SULLIVAN FUNERAL HOME
551 WASHINGTON ST
Hanover, MA 02339-2303
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
850 Washington St
Braintree, MA
Robert J. Kenney Obituary
Robert J. Kenney of Braintree, originally from South Boston and Dorchester, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 66. Rob is survived by his wife of 43 years, Pamela Tripp; and their three children, Taryn Guy and her husband Kevin of Hanover, Marc Kenney and Cindy Romanos of Winthrop, Ryan Kenney and his wife Jillian of Braintree; and five grandchildren, Gabrielle, Thomas, Julia, Liam and Anna; and his sister, Kathy Keefe of Attleboro; his brother, Michael Kenney of Quincy; his brother, William Kenney and his wife Janet of Abington. He was the brother of the late Larry Kenney. Rob was the son of the late Joseph and Marie Shea of Dorchester. He graduated Dorchester High School in 1971. He served in the 82nd Airborne division of the U.S. Army from 1971-1973. He earned his bachelor's degree from UMass-Boston, and his master's degree from Boston University. Rob retired from Verizon as an Executive Director in 2009. In his retirement, Rob volunteered for Toys for Tots, was an avid golfer and enjoyed summers down the Cape with his family and friends. The family thanks the MGH Cancer Center and the Hospice of the South Shore for the compassionate and loving care which they provided. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Rob's memory to the MGH Cancer Center or Hospice of the South Shore. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St., Rte. 53, on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 850 Washington St., in Braintree, burial will follow at Blue Hill Cemetery. For directions and to sign Rob's online guest book, please visit SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Mariner from July 22 to July 29, 2019
