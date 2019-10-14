|
Robert K. Chute Jr., of Rockland, formerly of Braintree, passed away unexpectedly October 9, 2019, at the age of 73. He was the loving father of Robert D. Chute and his wife Donna of Braintree and Michael P. Chute and his wife Georgia of Reading; devoted "Papa" to his cherished grandson, William; and also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of Nancy Moynihan and her husband Ed of Whitman. Born in Boston, grew up in N. Quincy, where he graduated from N. Quincy High School, he went on to attend and graduate from Boston University with a master's degree in Education +30. He was a Physical Education teacher in Braintree for many years and a football coach and track coach in Braintree. He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by all who knew him. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend memorial visiting hours Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. immediately followed by a memorial service in the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., So. Braintree Square. The family is planning a celebration of his life a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to , 262 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38105, . To leave a sympathy message, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Mariner from Oct. 14 to Oct. 21, 2019