Robert Lester Hobart II, 89, of Abington, passed away on July 12, 2019. Bob retired after 50 years from Boston Gear Works in Quincy. He enjoyed working on model planes, attending air shows, and spending time boating with his family. He is survived by his wife Shirley, married 69 years; Son and daughter-in-law Robert and Lisa of Abington, Son and daughter-in-law, Donald and Lorraine Hobart of Abington; he is the adored grandfather of 4 grandchildren, Michael Hobart and his partner Rebecca Briggs and their daughter Ava of Holbrook, Jillian Hobart and her partner Joseph Palano and their son Dominic of Braintree. Allison Hobart of Abington, Adam Hobart and his wife Kendra of Whitman. Visitation held between 4 - 8 p.m. on July 17, 2019 at Peck Funeral Homes, 516 Washington St., Braintree. A private burial will be held the following day, July 18. See www.peckservices.com for more information.
Published in The Mariner from July 17 to July 24, 2019