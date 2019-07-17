Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peck Funeral Homes
516 Washington Street
Braintree, MA 02184-4609
(781) 843-0890
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Peck Funeral Homes
516 Washington Street
Braintree, MA 02184-4609
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Hobart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. Hobart II

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert L. Hobart II Obituary
Robert Lester Hobart II, 89, of Abington, passed away on July 12, 2019. Bob retired after 50 years from Boston Gear Works in Quincy. He enjoyed working on model planes, attending air shows, and spending time boating with his family. He is survived by his wife Shirley, married 69 years; Son and daughter-in-law Robert and Lisa of Abington, Son and daughter-in-law, Donald and Lorraine Hobart of Abington; he is the adored grandfather of 4 grandchildren, Michael Hobart and his partner Rebecca Briggs and their daughter Ava of Holbrook, Jillian Hobart and her partner Joseph Palano and their son Dominic of Braintree. Allison Hobart of Abington, Adam Hobart and his wife Kendra of Whitman. Visitation held between 4 - 8 p.m. on July 17, 2019 at Peck Funeral Homes, 516 Washington St., Braintree. A private burial will be held the following day, July 18. See www.peckservices.com for more information.
Published in The Mariner from July 17 to July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peck Funeral Homes
Download Now