Robert S. Walsh, 96 of Braintree, passed away on January 19, 2020. Born in Jamaica Plain, he was the son of te Edward J. and Mary E. Walsh. He was raised in North Weymouth, and a longtime resident of Hanover. He graduated from Boston University and served as an Assistant Regional Commissioner, Social Security Administration. He was a veteran of 50 combat missions in the European Theater with the 15th Air Force, 97th Bomb Group during WWII, and was a recipient of the Air Medal and 4 Bronze Stars. He was a Major (ret) of the U.S. Army Air Force. Bob was a dedicated Red Sox fan, a golf enthusiast, and enjoyed completing his daily crossword puzzle. He was a communicant for over 40 years of St. Mary's Parish in Hanover and a longtime member of the Weymouth B.P.O. Elks Lodge 2232. Robert was the beloved husband of the late Jacqueline Dana and Elizabeth King. Devoted father of Richard and his wife Lisa of Charlestown, R.I., Christine Corvini and her husband Bob of Plymouth, Stephen of Rockland, and Laurel Neylon and her husband Mark of Belmont. Cherished grandfather of Stephanie Whitman, Robert Walsh, Abby Walsh, Anne Neylon, and James Neylon. Dear brother of the late Edward J. Walsh. All services for Robert will be private. For an online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneral Homes.com.
Published in The Mariner from Jan. 22 to Jan. 29, 2020