|
|
Ronald C. Giles, 75 of Hanover, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, after a long illness. Beloved husband to Darlene Giles, devoted father of Scott Giles of Newton, Amanda Giles of Colorado, Zack Giles of Hull, Austin Giles of Easton, step daughters Julie Marcotte and Michelle Towlson, and his two grandsons Scott and Stephen Giles. He is also survived by a sister, Joyce Reynolds of Marco Island FL and a brother, Wes H. Giles of Virginia. Memorial visitation in the Sullivan Funeral Homes, 551 Washington Street, Rte 53, Hanover, on Sunday, September 8, from 2 - 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 125 S Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02130. For directions and to sign Ronald's online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Mariner from Sept. 4 to Sept. 11, 2019