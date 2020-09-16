1/1
Rosalie M. Norkus
Rosalie M. (D'Allocco) Norkus, 82, of Abington, passed away Sept. 11, 2020. Native of Boston, she lived in Brockton for many years and raised her family there. She worked at Bradlees for over 20 years and enjoyed reading, shopping and spending time with her grandkids. Rosalie was the beloved mother of Patricia Flynn of Abington, Lisa Burgess of Bridgewater, Michelle Luizzi and her husband Paul of Arizona, David Norkus and his wife Meghan of Braintree and the late Michael Flynn; loving grandmother of Ashley Field, Steven Burgess, Emma and Jacob Luizzi and Chase and Sophie Norkus; great-grandmother of 4; sister of Joseph D'Allocco and Roberta D'Allocco; and an aunt of many. Private family funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com to express condolences or call 508-583-7272.

Published in The Mariner from Sep. 16 to Sep. 23, 2020.
