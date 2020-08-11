1/1
Russell E. Reinhalter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Russell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Russell E. Reinhalter of Lac du Flambeau, Wis., formerly of Abington, Mass., died August 7, 2020, at age 92. He is survived by longtime loving companion, Mary Lou Fisher; loving father of Kevin Reinhalter, Steven Reinhalter and wife Linda, Diane Fisher and husband David, Susan Reinhalter, Mark Reinhalter and wife Shanessa, and Lynne Bongette and husband Lawrence. Also survived by 7 grandchildren, one great-grandson and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at the Quealy & Son Funeral Home, 116 Adams Street, on Thursday, August 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held in St. Bridget Church, Abington, Friday 9 a.m. Please go directly to church (currently at 50 person capacity). Interment in St. Patrick Cemetery, Rockland, Mass. For directions and online guest book, www.quealyandson.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mariner from Aug. 11 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Quealy & Son Funeral Home
116 Adams Street
Abington, MA 02351
(781) 878-2112
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Quealy & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved