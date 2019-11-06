|
Ruth A. Horgan, a longtime resident of Norwell, passed away peacefully in Wallingford, Conn., on September 7, 2019. She was 94. The mother of Cheryl Horgan Beacock of Southport, Conn., she was predeceased by her husband, Francis L. Horgan, as well as her son, David L. Horgan. She was the daughter of the late Michael J. and Caroline J. Rados; and the sister of the late Marie Rados Ostler, Robert Rados and Dorothy Rados Camden. A funeral Mass will be held Thursday, November 14, 2019, at 10 a.m., St. Helens Catholic Church, 383 Washington Street, Norwell. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Masonic Charity Foundation would be appreciated; 74 Cheshire Road, Wallingford, CT 06492, 203-679-5555. For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781-659-2200
Published in The Mariner from Nov. 6 to Nov. 13, 2019