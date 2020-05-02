|
Ruth E. Maguire of Norwell, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020, in her home of 42 years, surrounded by her loving family. Ruth was born June 19, 1928, to John and Mary Frances (Clark) Coughlin and was raised and educated in Dorchester. She was predeceased by her devoted husband of 62 years, Donald V. Maguire. She is survived by her children, John, Donna, Paul, David (and his wife, Diane), Lee, Richard (and his wife, Heidi). Ruth is also survived by her cherished grandchildren, Meghan, Erin, Aidan, Ian, Avia, Brendan, Cameron, and Alden. Ruth was one of four sisters. She was predeceased by her sisters Jean Berzinis of Fort Myers, FL and Ann Sussenguth of Amelia Island Plantation, FL. Her surviving sister, Mary Frances DeWeese, lives in Queensland, Australia. Ruth worked as a long-distance telephone operator for many years. She will always be remembered for organizing fun activities for her children and their friends including swimming, canoeing, scavenger hunts, "jungle breakfasts", trips to Lincoln Park, and hiking the Blue Hills, to name just a few. Later, she led many similar adventures with her grandchildren in Sebago, ME, including hiking Mt. Douglas, making trips to the drive-in theatre, participating in local parades, going blueberry picking, and playing a myriad of games and puzzles. Ruth also served for many years as a girl scout leader and CCD instructor. She fostered a passion for learning, had a truly fun personality, and was strong in her faith. Ruth enjoyed traveling with members of her family to many destinations around the world and throughout the U.S and Canada. Additionally, she was an avid reader who found interesting conversation invaluable. In her 91 years, she was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and was the central guiding light in her family. Ruth's intrinsic ability to spread love, joy, and curiosity touched all of those who had the privilege of her company. Private services are planned. Donations in Ruth's memory may be made to Our Lady of the Lake Church, where Ruthie enjoyed attending Sunday services. Donations may be mailed to Our Lady of the Lake, 580 Monponsett Street, Halifax, MA 02338 or made online at OurLadyofTheLakeHalifax.org. Funeral arrangements were handled by the Bartlett Funeral Home, 338 Court Street, Plymouth.
Published in The Mariner from May 2 to May 9, 2020