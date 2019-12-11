|
Samuel L. Germaine Jr., 74, of Hanover, passed away on December 7, 2019. Born on January 30, 1945 in Boston, he was the son of the late Samuel L. and Ruth (Daly) Germaine. Sam proudly served his country with the US Army during the Vietnam War. Sam was known by all local realtors as a great home inspector. Sam is survived by his wife Patricia (Walmsley). He was the dear brother of Richard Germaine and his wife Peggy of Berkely, Robert Germaine and his wife Elaine of Hanson, the late Cathy Ballou and Mary Yout and many beloved nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his beloved dog, Peanuts. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St. (Rte. 53), Hanover on Thursday, December 12, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. with a funeral home service at 12 p.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sam's memory may be made to the Jennifer Germaine Goyette Scholarship Fund, 61 Thayer Dr., Hanson, Ma. 02341. For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Mariner from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2019