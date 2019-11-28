|
|
Seana E. (O'Sullivan) Hess, of Abington, passed away on November 24, 2019. Loving daughter of Vincent OSullivan of Quincy and Christine (Sergi) O'Sullivan of Wakefield. Beloved wife of Paul W. Hess of Abington. Mother of Caiden Paul Hess, Callie Elizabeth Hess, Caleb William Hess, and Cane Vincent Hess. Daughter-in-law of Rita and Paul Hess of Weymouth. Sister-in-law of William and Julia Hess of Waterloo, Ontario. Aunt of Avery Hess, Jade Hess, and the late William Hess. Godchild of Mary Beth O'Sullivan of Quincy and Frank Sergi of Derry, N.H. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend Seana's funeral Mass on Monday, December 2, 2019 at noon in Sacred Heart Church, 72 Washington Street, Weymouth. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Hess Childrens Fund, c/o Bank of America, 525 Washington, Street, Weymouth, MA 02188. See www.Keohane.com for online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Mariner from Nov. 28 to Dec. 5, 2019