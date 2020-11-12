Craig was a kind, considerate man who often did work at our home We have known Craig since he was in High School, and he always asked about the family when he came to complete a job. He was professional and a perfectionist and he always kept us informed of his recommendations and progress. We will miss his visits to work for us. God's speed Craig!

We hope that the memories of wonderful times with family and friends will comfort those closest to Craig.

Martha Sherman

Acquaintance