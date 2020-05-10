|
Shirley A. Morrow, 71, of Rockland Massachusetts, formerly of Randolph and Roslindale, died on May 6th at South Shore Hospital. She was a retired secretary for the State of Massachusetts DMR. She spent her retirement helping with her grandchildren in countless ways and she will be forever missed. She was the daughter of the late Irene Ternan, sister of the late Francis Ternan and Elaine (Ternan) Roccaforte. She was predeceased by her beloved son Richard Morrow of Old Orchard Beach, Maine. She leaves behind her daughter-in-law Rachael of Old Orchard Beach ME, her daughter Dawn Kreger and her husband Chris of Rockland, her daughter Cheri Stewart and her husband James of Whitman. She also leaves behind 8 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Services will be private. For online condolences please visit www.blanchardfuneralfc.com.
Published in The Mariner from May 10 to May 18, 2020