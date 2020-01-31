|
Stanley Grant Rudnicki of Norwell, died January 24, 2020, at the age of 79. Born in Boston, Grant grew up in Dorchester, attended Boston Latin and Kent School, and received his AB from Harvard College and MA from Northeastern University. He went on to teach English at Worcester Academy and then at the Salisbury School in CT. In 1980, Grant moved his family to Brookline, where he launched a second career as a licensed builder. He never stopped teaching, employing and mentoring many young people in Boston and in Casco Bay, ME, where he spent more than 60 summers. During his lifetime, Grant was a jack-of-all-trades. His passions included playing violin, boat building, and gardening. Later in life, he sewed numerous gifts for family and friends, including dresses for his granddaughters, whom he doted upon. He is fondly remembered by his wife Susan of 55 years; children, Anna and Ivan; brother, Paul and sister-in-law Karen; granddaughters, Josie and Lizzie Smith; son-in-law, Ben Smith; and nieces, Kate and Susan Berseth and Kate Hill. Grant's nephew, Stewart Rudnicki, died in 2019. Memorial donations may be made in Grant's name to the Kinhaven Music School in Weston, VT.
Published in The Mariner from Jan. 31 to Feb. 7, 2020