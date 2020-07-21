1/1
Stephen K. Hall
1953 - 2020
{ "" }
Stephen K. Hall, 67, of Hanover, passed away on July 17, 2020, after a long battle with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma. Stephen was the devoted husband of Marilyn Hall and devoted father of Erin Hall. Loving brother to Robin (Hall) Hart, Celeste Shepherd and her husband Mark, and Gregory Hall and his wife Suzanne. Stephen also leaves several nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles. Born February 7, 1953, he was the son of the late Robert and Joan (Collins) Hall. For many years, Stephen worked at Rockland Trust. He was incredibly fond of his fellow employees and customers. He was an avid golfer and tennis player. He enjoyed trips to Ireland for golf and enjoyed matches with his "Early Bird" tennis buddies at the YMCA. Above all, Stephen was an adoring father to his daughter. The two shared many adventures like skydiving and swimming with whale sharks. For expressions of sympathy, please donate to a charity of your choice in memory of Stephen. As Stephen would have done, please always pay kindness forward. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St. Rte. 53, Hanover, on Wednesday, July 22 from 4-7 p.m. All other services are private. For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.

Published in The Mariner from Jul. 21 to Jul. 29, 2020.
