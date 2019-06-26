|
Steven James Merrifield, 70, passed away on June 19, 2019, surrounded by his family at the Pat Roche Hospice Home in Hingham. He was the beloved father of Gina Doyle (Merrifield) and her husband Richard of North Carolina. He was the loving grandfather to Kayla and Ryan Doyle. He is survived by his mother, Jean Merrifield and was the son of the late Earl Merrifield of Norwell. He is also survived by his siblings, Richard Merrifield of Las Vegas, NV, David Merrifield of Norwell, Mark Merrifield of Norwell, Susan Desrocher of Abington, Scott Merrifield of Weymouth and Robert Merrifield of Weymouth. He also survived by several nieces and nephews. Steven was a lifelong Norwell resident and a Vietnam War veteran. He was an avid Red Sox fan. Family and friends are welcome to attend a celebration of life on Saturday, June 29, from 1-4 p.m. at the Pond Plain Function Hall, at 330 Pond Street, S. Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pat Roche Hospice Home, Hingham, MA, www.nvna.org/nvna-and-hospice-charitable-fund.
Published in The Mariner from June 26 to July 3, 2019