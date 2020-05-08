Home

McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
781-335-0045
Funeral Mass
To be announced at a later date
Susan Clary Delahunt, of Harwich, passed away on May 4th in the presence of family, after a long battle with Parkinsons. Susan was born in White Plains, NY in 1938, just minutes be-fore her identical twin sister and lifelong best friend, Cynthia. Throughout their lives, the two of them shared hairstyles, colleges and identical beauty that never failed to confuse childhood friends. As a Lasell College student, she wrote a letter to a lonely Marine in Hawaii that quickly evolved into a love story spanning the next fifty-eight years. Susan and her husband Jack raised six children in Norwell, creating a home that was chaotic, yet always filled with love. According to her children, Dad may have led the show, but Mom ran it. Susan managed to choreograph this chaos while purposefully staying out of the limelight and helping others to shine. Her endless, unequivocal love was passed down to her children, who never fail to stand together when times are tough. Later in life, Susan relished being a grandmother. Nothing gave her greater joy than spending her days on the floor playing with her grandchildren. She did whatever it took to put a smile on her grandchildrens faces, turning simple moments into some of their most cherished memories. A devoted Catholic, her boundless compassion for others extended well beyond her family. She was a notorious overstuffer when bagging meals at the local food pantry, and made it a point to be a compassionate friend to those who were lonely. We will miss her gentle smile, ever-present lipstick, and willingness to indulge in a brownie sundae, at any time, day or night. She leaves behind her children: Jeff Delahunt and his wife Victoria of Dayton, OH; Nancy Delahunt of Quincy; Peter Delahunt and his wife Theresa of Scituate; Steven Delahunt and his wife Kerry of Hanover; John Delahunt and his wife Debra of Old Bridge, NJ; and Paul Delahunt and his wife Lee Ann of Knoxville, TN. She is the beloved sister of Robert Clary, Cynthia Hoyt, Jane Cochrane, and the late Richard Clary. Also lovingly survived by 12 grandchildren, one great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews. Susans family will be having a private viewing and service. A Catholic funeral mass will be held at a later date for all to attend. Friends are invited to share a special memory or message at www.Keohane.com. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.
Published in The Mariner from May 8 to May 17, 2020
