Susan M. Gavin, 47 of Hanover, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Born on May 15, 1972 in Weymouth, she was raised and graduated from Abington High School. She earned her Nursing Degree from Fairfield University. She was employed as a nurse by South Shore Hospital and worked at the Poison Control Center in Boston. Susan was the beloved wife of Stephen T. Gavin. Devoted mother of Frank and Sarah Gavin. Loving daughter of Janet (Lentini) Kelley and her late husband John Kelley. Dear sister of Mike Kelley. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 45 East Water St., Rockland, on Sunday, October 27, from 2 - 4 p.m. Funeral Mass celebrated at St. Bridget's Parish, 455 Plymouth Street, Abington on Monday, October 28, at 11 a.m, followed by a burial in Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Abington. For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Mariner from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1, 2019