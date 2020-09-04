Theresa M. (Collins) Maguire, 66, of Rockland, passed away on August 30, 2020. Beloved wife of Francis Maguire of Rockland for 43 years. Devoted mother of Tina Arsenault and her husband Ken of Hanson, Mark Maguire and his wife Mary of Abington, and Gary Maguire and his wife Lisa of Plymouth. Dear sister of Barbara Price and her husband Richard of East Providence, RI, Joseph Collins of Scituate, John "Jack" Collins of Weymouth, Kathy Collins of Pembroke, the late Robert Collins, and Michael Collins and his surviving wife Gladys of Marlboro; sister-in-law of Brian Maguire and his wife Grace of Ocala, FL, John "Jack" Maguire of Detroit, ME, Barry Maguire and his wife Nancy of Pembroke, Janice Sabotka and her husband Roger of Lowell, and Daniel Maguire and his wife Mary of Braintree. Cherished grandmother to Connor and Colin Maguire, Penelope, Andrew, and Vivian Arsenault, and Kaylee and John "Jack" Maguire. Theresa also leaves many nieces and nephews. Born in Dorchester, September 9, 1953, she was the loving daughter of Florence (Guilfoy) and the late Robert "Sir" Collins of Weymouth. Theresa was a graduate of North Weymouth High School, where she was an active member of the Drum and Bugle Corps. She worked at South Shore Hospital for 36 years. She also served as Girl Scout Troop leader and CCD teacher at Holy Family in Rockland for many years. She was an avid gardener and a member of the Rockland Garden Club. Most of all, Theresa loved spending time with her family. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 45 East Water St., Rockland, on Tuesday, September 8, from 4-7 p.m. Due to current health concerns, a funeral Mass will be celebrated for family/invitation only at Holy Family Church, 403 Union St., Rockland, Wednesday at 9 a.m., with a burial to follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, 1-699 Pine St., South Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations in Theresa's memory can be made to the Rockland Girl Scouts (Celine Furlong 781-871-6076) or the Winslow Animal Farm Sanctuary, Norton (www.winslowfarm.com/contact
). For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com
.