Thomas M. Livingston, age 85, a longtime resident of Norwell passed away on January 9, 2020. Loving husband of the late Anne (Adair) Livingston and devoted father of David M. Livingston and wife Nina of Norwell and Norway, and Marcia A. Livingston-Holmes and husband Warren Holmes of Hanover. Brother of Pauline Donovan, Pat Eklund, Diana Francis, Susan Livingston and the late Robert Livingston, Theresa Kennison, John Livingston and James Livingston. Adoring grandfather of Jordan, Megan, Conrad Mitchel, and David Christopher Livingston and Andrew Warren. Also survived by his nieces Karen, Cheryl, Bonnie, and Donna as well as many nieces and nephews. Tom was a veteran of the U.S. Army and worked as a machinist at Boston Gear Works. He was passionate about gardening and loved living on Torrey Pond where he provided 50 plus years of pond skating to the kids of Norwell and surrounding towns. Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Sunday, January 12, 2020, from 2-5 p.m. in McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 30 Central Street, Norwell Center. A funeral service will be held in the United Church of Christ, 460 Main St., Norwell on Monday, January 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or to the Multiple Myeloma Foundation. For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781-659-2200
Published in The Mariner from Jan. 11 to Jan. 18, 2020