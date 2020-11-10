1/1
Thomas R. Keane
1937 - 2020
Thomas R. Keane, 83, of Rockland, formerly of Hanson, passed away on November 3, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Janet, with whom he would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this December. He was the loving and devoted father of John Keane of Cranston, RI, and Christine Bossie of Halifax, and grandfather of Andrew, Selena, Ariana and Lillian. He was born in Jamaica Plain to William and Helen Keane. He was also predeceased by his two brothers, William Keane of Atkinson, NH, and Walter Keane of Sharon. He is survived by his siblings Grace Barry of Weymouth, Roger Keane of Taunton, and Paula McIntyre of Stoneham, as well as many nieces and nephews. He attended St. Thomas School in Jamaica Plain and Bentley College in Boston. He worked for over 30 years at the Bank of Boston as an Assistant Vice President and Senior Operations Officer, followed by several years as a consultant with EquiServe Inc., in Canton. Memorial donations in Tom's name can be made to the American Cancer Society, 125 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130, or the charity of one's choice. Interment will be private. To send a condolence visit www.mackinnonfuneral.com.

Published in The Mariner from Nov. 10 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MacKinnon Funeral Home, Inc.
760 Washington Street
Whitman, MA 02382
781-447-4141
