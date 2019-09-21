|
|
Veronica M. (Nelson) Kilcoyne, age 62, of Norwell, passed away on September 17, 2019. Beloved wife of Kevin M. Kilcoyne, she was the loving mother of Kelly Ann Kilcoyne and Colleen Mary Biviano and her husband Michael; adoring Nana of Hannah M. and Maeve A. Biviano; daughter of the late James C. and Mary B Nelson; niece of Joan O'Donovan, Christie Scully, Eileen Scully, Noel Scully, Mary Nelson, and the late Denis Scully all of Ireland. Also survived by her in-laws, Maureen Reardon, Thomas Kilcoyne, James and Maryanne Kilcoyne, Helen Broderick; and many nieces and nephews; and was the in-law of the late William Reardon and Edward Broderick. Veronica was a devoted mother and Nana, who deeply loved her granddaughters. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. in McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 30 Central Street (off Rte. 123, near State Police Barracks), Norwell Center. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Helen Church, 383 Washington Street, Norwell, followed by interment in Stetson Meadows Cemetery, Norwell. For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781-659-2200
Published in The Mariner from Sept. 21 to Sept. 28, 2019