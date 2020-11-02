Dr. Wallace M. "Wally" Kemp Jr. passed October 19, 2020, after a brief illness. Wally is survived by his daughter, Laura LaFlamme of El Prado, NM, stepdaughter, Elizabeth Ritchie and her husband Tom of Hanover, and his son, John Kemp and his wife Barbara of Sutton. He is survived by grandchildren, Jennifer Bard of Needham, Meghan Kemp of Somerville, and Mike Kemp of Wayland. Wally was predeceased by his brother Robert Jenkins Kemp and his wife, Mary Louise Dee Kemp. Wally was predeceased by his wife, Barbara (Barker) Kemp. He was born in Quincy, to the late Wallace M. Kemp and Annie Louisa (Jenkins) Kemp in 1925. Wally was a Navy veteran serving in World War II. He studied at Tufts and Yale Universities and became a general surgeon. Wally was one of the founders of South Shore Medical Center. After retiring in 1990, he pursued his passions of woodworking, wood turning, the arts and conservation. Due to Covid-19 a memorial service will be announced in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Wildland Trust, 675 Long Pond Road, Plymouth, MA 02360. Wally had an irresistible smile and a warm and generous heart and will be deeply missed by all that knew him He touched so many lives.



