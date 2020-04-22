|
|
Walter Dow, age 85, of Abington, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020. Walter was born in Ukraine in 1934, then immigrated to the United States later that same year. He was raised in the Boston area and had been a resident of South Weymouth for over 50 years. Walter proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1952-1960. Walter worked for 30 years at the Boston Edison Company and retired as an electrical system maintenance supervisor. He married his beloved wife Mary in 1960 and they had enjoyed over 57 years of marriage together. Walter loved boating, Caribbean Cruises, trips to Florida, and all animals. Walter also loved Johnny Cash and dancing to Polka music. Walters grandchildren were a large part of his life. He loved attending their hockey games, swim meets, karate exhibitions, school concerts and plays. Walter was predeceased by his beloved wife Mary Dow (Williams). He is survived by his loving children Lauren Marr and her husband Dan of NH, Jo-Ellen McDonough and her husband Joe of Bridgewater, and Andrew Dow and his wife Laura of Abington; his cherished grandchildren Kayla, Colin, Rosemary, Steven, Caroline, Haley, Joseph, and Elizabeth. Walter is also survived by his best friends John McDonough, Fred Bassett, and Buddy and Pat McCaffrey. Services for Walter are in the care of C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located in Weymouth and will be postponed until the end of the viral crisis. Donations may be made in memory of Walter to COVID-19 relief at www.directrelief.org or at 6100 Wallace Becknell Rd. Santa Barbara, CA 93117. Please visit www.CCShepherd.com to leave a message for the family.
Published in The Mariner from Apr. 22 to Apr. 29, 2020