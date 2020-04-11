|
William A. "Bill" Maguire, of Norwell and Brewster, passed away on April 1, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family. Bill was an extremely supportive, devoted, and unconditionally loving husband, father, grandfather, and recently great-grandfather. He was a very special man who influenced countless lives with his soothing character, infinite knowledge and quick wit. He was an immense role model for all, but none more than his three children, Deborah "Doobie", Carolyn "Impy", and Frederick "Big Guy". Bill, born in Worcester and raised in Newton Centre, attended St. Sebastian's School, where he excelled in both academics and athletics. St. Sebastian's would become a pillar in his life. He played hockey and baseball during his junior and senior years. He was a successful fundraiser and eventual Trustee at St.Seb's, which led to many wonderful friendships, outings, and athletic events. Not following in the footsteps of his famous father Freddie Maguire, a Holy Cross star baseball player, MLB second baseman for the Braves, Cubs, and Giants, and Red Sox Scout, Bill made waves by choosing to attend Boston College, where he would play hockey. His teammates at BC all called him Billy and he would go on to become a very popular and accomplished winger on the squad. He played with some great players throughout his career and cherished every shift he took. One of his favorite claims to fame was scoring the first goal in Beanpot history, as well as being named to the first team All New England during his senior year. He was also an honorable mention on the All American team that same year. His infamous Coach Snooks Kelley called him "definitely one of the smartest hockey players I've ever seen". After returning from the service in 1956, Bill married his high school sweetheart, Evelyn Burke and began a loving journey which would last 63 years. This journey meandered through stops in Newton Highlands, Springfield, NJ, and Norwell. His career started with Westinghouse as a sales representative and would branch out into the battery industry working in sales for both Ray-O-Vac and Duracell Corporation. He would rise to Regional Sales Manager, Director of Sales, and then establish a distribution company called Caldor Associates. While easing into retirement, Bill worked for John Hancock selling annuities. An avid sports fan having season tickets for B.C. hockey and football, Bill was a member of the Pikes Peak Club where he had many dear friends and made many lasting memories. He could be found attending any and all sporting events involving his children, grandchildren, St. Seb's, Babson, and B.C. Bill enjoyed watching the Brewster Whitecaps Cape Cod League games with his "Boys on the Hill". When he was not watching sports, he was a devoted Jeopardy watcher. It was a rare event when he didn't know the answers. Eventually turning the show into an entire family event. His happiest times were spent at his beloved cottage on the Cape, aptly named Tah's Beach House by his adored grandchildren. Bill spent countless hours on the deck reading the paper, doing crosswords, and spending quality time with whoever sat down at the table. He was always quick with a story and had endless jokes to tell and retell with a wit that was legendary. Bill, his family, and friends enjoyed a vast array of celebrations at Tah's Beach House. Bill was blessed with a full and happy life surrounded by family and friends. He is survived by his beloved wife, Evelyn Burke Maguire; and his three children and their spouses, Deborah Maguire Kjeldsen and her husband David C. Kjeldsen, Carolyn Maguire Shea and her husband Francis P. Shea, and Frederick Edward Maguire. He also leaves eight grandchildren, Anders, Kelsey, and William; Bailey, Aislinn, and Owen, Shannon and Liam; and great-granddaughter, Brynn. He is also survived by his brother, Frederick Maguire of Wyoming; and his cousin, Margaret Kittredge of Worcester. A Mass and celebration of life is planned for 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Our Lady of the Cape, 468 Stony Brook Rd., Brewster. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Sebastian's School Fund Attn: Advancement Office, 1191 Greendale Ave., Needham, MA 02492, or Norwell VNA Charitable Fund, 120 Longwater Dr., Norwell, MA 02061.
Published in The Mariner from Apr. 11 to Apr. 18, 2020