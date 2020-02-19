|
William A. Tedeschi, Jr. of Marshfield, born March 22, 1948, succumbed to cancer on February 18, 2020. Heaven gained another sport fisherman this week Billy, as he was called by those who loved him, was the son of the late William A. Tedeschi and Grayce Tedeschi. He is survived by wife, Cheryle Tedeschi and stepson William, sister Jean Donoghue (the late George), brother Raymond (Jill), brother-in-law, George Timmons and many wonderful nieces and nephews: Gregory Donoghue, Lesley Darling, Ashley Quirk, Jared Tedeschi, Bryce Tedeschi and Kyle Tedeschi. Billy attended Rockland High School, Class of 1966 and the University of Maine. He served in the Army National Guard and was associated with Tedeschi Food Shops, Inc., a family owned business with stores throughout Massachusetts. An avid fan of Tom Brady and the Patriots, Billy never missed a game. He was also a natural athlete, playing golf and tennis until he was unable to. Billy was well known as an avid sports fisherman; traveling all over the world fishing and exploring. Billy loved to fish with his wife Cheryle; one of the highlights of his life was catching a 50lb striped bass off the coast of Rhode Island in 2017. Billy will be missed by many in the community of Marshfield where he was known and loved for 35 years. The family is honoring Billys wishes for a private ceremony and interment. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation in Billys name to Marshfield High School Scholarship Fund c/o Patrick Dello Russo, Treasurer Collector, 870 Morraine Street, Marshfield, MA 02050. For an online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Mariner from Feb. 19 to Feb. 26, 2020