|
|
William B. Spooner, 42, of Hanover, passed away on November 30, 2019. He was born October 13, 1977, in Quincy. William loved fishing, cooking, and always had a wonderful loving smile. William was the loving father of Olivia C. and William B. Spooner VI of Hull and their mother Tiffany N. (Taylor); beloved son of William B. Spooner III and Elaine J. (Fitzgibbon) Spooner of Hanover; dear brother of Jill L. Wilson and her husband Kevin of Hanover and Kristopher Spooner and his wife Lynne of Bridgewater; cherished grandson of Hope Fitzgibbon of Fla. William also leaves many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St., Rte. 53, Hanover, on Friday, December 6, from 4-7 p.m. Funeral home service will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Hanover Center Cemetery. For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Mariner from Dec. 3 to Dec. 10, 2019