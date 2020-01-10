|
William George Valair, 88 of Norwell, passed away peacefully on January 6, 2020 at home surrounded by loving family. Loving husband of Ann J. Valair. Together they shared 67 years of Marriage. Born in North Cambridge, Mass. He was the son of the late William Alfred Valair and Virginia (White) Valair. Member of the American Legion, DAV and COA of Norwell. Proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, on the USS Des Moines. He was very proud of his Family and Country. He lived in Norwell for 64 years. He was courageous, strong and hardworking. He was often seen outside gardening and working around his home. He loved to travel. What gave him most enjoyment was spending time with Family, including being a loving Dad to 55 foster children. He was most proud of the people who his children and grandchildren grew to be. Loving father of Robert and Michelle Valair of Norwood, Ann and Michael Mori of Kingston, Kathleen Valair and Remy Aboko-Cole of South Boston, William and Janet Valair of Hanover, and Raquel Valair of Portland, OR. and the late Michael J. Valair. Loving grandfather to Christopher, Steven and Robert Valair, Kathleen and James Mori, Maximilian and Alexander Aboko-Cole, Cameron Valair, Sabrina Hartman and 8 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sisters Barbara Curran, Pearle Valair, Evelyn Holland, Virginia Marks and Rosamond Reidy. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends and family invited to attend visiting hours on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 1 p.m. | 4 p.m. at Sullivans Funeral Home, 551 Washington Street, Rte 53, Hanover, MA 02339. A funeral Mass held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 9 a.m., St. Helens Church Norwell, 383 Washington Street, Rte 53, Norwell, MA 02061. Service will conclude with a burial in Washington Street Cemetery. Donations may be made in honor of William, to the Friends of the Council of Aging, 293 Pine Street, Norwell, MA. 02061 or Norwell VNA and Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061. For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Mariner from Jan. 10 to Jan. 17, 2020