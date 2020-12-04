William R. MacDonald, of Norwell, age 82, passed away peacefully, on November 24, 2020, at Linden Ponds in Hingham. Beloved son of the late Robert and Edith (Sealund) MacDonald. Loving brother of Catherine Draheim and her late husband John of Norwell, Thomas MacDonald and his companion Gail Kennedy of Nobleborough, ME, and Steven MacDonald and his wife Lynn of Hull. Also survived by many nieces and nephews, as well as his great-nieces and great-nephews. William was also the brother-in-law of the late Ruth MacDonald of Maine. William retired from the Boston Globe after 20 years working as a computer analyst. He previously worked at MIT, and Brockton and Taunton Gas Co. He was a master bridge player and loved to play cribbage. He was an avid Patriots and Red Sox fan. During this difficult time, the family will celebrate William with a private graveside service in Washington Street Cemetery, Norwell. 781-659-2200



