|
|
William R. Pasteris, age 77, of Halifax, formerly a 49-year resident of Norwell, passed away June 23, 2019, at home. Beloved husband for 53 years of Mary L. (Skorker), he was the devoted father of Deborah A. Hogan and husband Peter of Halifax, William R. Pasteris Jr. of Halifax, and John "Jay" Pasteris and wife Chrissy of Quincy; loving grandfather of PJ, Holly, Heather, and Madison Hogan; brother of Ruth Pasteris of Halifax. Born in Dorchester, Bill enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving from 1959-1964. He worked at Boston Gear Works as a machine operator, as well at Pepsi Cola and as a bus driver for the town of Hanover. Bill loved to listen to music and read, but most of all cherished his time with family. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Bill on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, from 3-7 p.m. in McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 30 Central St. (Off Rte. 123, near State Police Barracks), Norwell Center. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 27 at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home, followed by interment with Navy honors in Washington Street Cemetery, Norwell. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Bill may be made to the ., 1661 Worcester Rd., #301, Framingham, MA 01701. For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781 -659-2200
Published in The Mariner from June 25 to July 2, 2019