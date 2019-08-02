|
William T. Quinn, of Abington, August 1, 2019, age 92. Loving husband of the late Marie E. Quinn; Loving father of Cynthia Baldwin of Whitman and Bruce Quinn of Marlboro; Adored grandfather of Samantha and Zachary Baldwin. William was an Army WWII veteran and he worked for many years as a body shop manager. Arrangements by the Quealy & Son Funeral Home, Abington. All arrangements will be private. Please sign our online guest book please visit: www.quealyandson.com.
Published in The Mariner from Aug. 2 to Aug. 9, 2019