Barbara A. Borelli, died July 29, 2019 living at Arsenal Road Framingham. Barbara leaves a son Thomas Laronga Jr. of Sebago, ME and daughter Barbara Laronga of Sunland, CA. Sister Jeanette Belli of New Port Richey, FL. Aunt of Amanda Loftus and her husband James and their children Charlie and Henry of Newton, David OConnor of AZ, Valerie Copestick of Falmouth, Darlene Sciotis of SC, John Borelli of NH, Russell Borelli of Ashland and many cousins. Barbara graduated from Ashland High School Class of 1954 and she was an honor student. She lived in Sherborn for 31 years. She also graduated from Boston School of Dental Nursing as a certified Dental Nurse working 10 years full time and 5 years part time. She did volunteer work at Pathways, a home- less shelter for 5 years and Samaritan, suicide hotline, for several years. Barbara was certified Hatha yoga teacher for 20 years and she also taught in Dover and Sherborn. During her retirement she enjoyed playing bridge with her friends a few times a week. She ser- ved as treasurer for Rose Kennedy Lane and Arsenal Road Tenants Association for several years. Barbara would be seen walking daily and she was an extra ordinary minister at St. Stephens Church where she was a daily communicant at mass. Funeral from the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home 4 Park Street Natick Common on Friday August 9th at 9am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Stephen Church 221 Concord Street Framingham at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Thursday August 8th from 1-3 and 5-8pm in the funeral home. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers donations and memory of Barbara may be made to St. Stephens Parish 221 Concord Street Framingham MA 01702 or to a . For directions and guest book please visit www.everettfuneral.com
