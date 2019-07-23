|
Barbara Leighton, who died July 11, 2019, at the age of 100, a life-long resident of Medfield. Daughter of Newell and Myra (Spofford) Leighton, sister of the late Harry Leighton. She leaves first cousins Beatrice Rose Carter and Nancy Brown Rice, both of Maine. Graveside service July 25, 2019, Vine Lake Cemetery, Medfield at 1:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Medfield Historical Society, Medfield Home Committee, Grist Mill Committee or Memorial Public Library.
Published in The Press from July 23 to July 30, 2019