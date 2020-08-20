Bernadette Marguerite Miller Aylward of Sherborn formerly of Wellesley, was born March 16, 1931 in Boston, Massachusetts and entered into eternal life on August 10, 2020. Known to her family and friends as Bunny, she died peacefully, surrounded and comforted by her daughters. Bunny is pre-deceased by her husband, Paul Francis Aylward, Sr., with whom she had nine children: Kathleen and husband Michael Kelly of San Jose, CA; Mary and husband Marlowe Farrar of Foxboro; Anne and husband Andrew Fay of Sherborn; Joanie and husband Doug Kingsley of Sherborn; Paula Aylward of Marshall, MI; Susu Aylward of Farmington, CT; Renata and husband William Flynn of Sudbury; Kristen Aylward of Westboro; and Paul Francis Aylward, Jr. of Portland, OR. Bunny is survived by her ten adoring grandchildren who will all miss her dearly: Brendan and Patrick Kelly, Max, Ned, Douglas and Scott Kingsley, Maggie Flynn, Hannah and Ryan Fay, and Finlay Aylward. Affectionately and lovingly known as Gambie to her grandchildren, she will also be missed by her three great grandchildren: Colin and Ryan Kelly and Maverick Kingsley, as well as many nieces and nephews. Born and raised in Jamaica Plain to Michael and Agnes (Dohey) Miller of Fogo Island, Newfoundland, Bernadette was the 8th of 9 children. Her parents and siblings Edward, Alonzo and Joseph Miller, Frances Williamson, Patricia Bopp, Mary Barry and Rita Coyle, all pre-deceased Bunny. Her only surviving sibling is her sister Ann Downing of Windham, NH and Naples, FL. Bunny met her husband Paul on a blind date with her sister, Mary. After Paul and Bunny were married, the couple travelled throughout the country while Bunny cheered Paul on during his military and professional baseball career. While stationed in Texas, Bunny started St. Josephs Catholic elementary school where she passionately taught students and grew the school for years until the couple moved back to Massachusetts to raise their growing family. A long-time resident of Wellesley, she went back to work after she raised her children and had many wonderful, happy and social years employed at various shops in town. One of her most memorable assignments was her long-time tenure as Director of Public Relations for her daughter, Susus Bakery. Bunny was strong, opinionated and independent. She had a big heart and a grand personality. She made friends quickly wherever she went and warmly invited them into her home and her heart. She loved entertaining and filling her home with good food and making great memories. No one ever left her home hungry! Her annual Halloween parties with friends were epic. A voracious reader, her home was filled with books. Bunny so enjoyed a nice cup of tea and a good book. Christmastime was her favorite time of year as she so loved her faith and giving to others was her favorite past-time. Bunny was an unrivalled gift-giver and every one of her gifts was specially chosen and brought her tremendous joy. A virtuous and faithful role model, she adored her grandchildren and was their unwavering and staunchest supporter. She was the first one youd call with news | good or bad. Family came first to Gambie. She was always available and giving of her time, easy to talk to and consistently offered her confident and loving support. Nurturing and gracious, she was patient and caring at every turn. Bunny loved beautiful things and was an avid gardener. Flowers were one of her favorite topics of conversation. She loved getting her hands dirty, working in her beautiful backyard garden, and spending her afternoons planting new additions. Her green thumb was legendary and the jungle-like growth she nurtured was affectionately known as Gambies Garden; a place she loved and the location of many gatherings with her children, grandkids and numerous friends. Bunny will forever be remembered for her strength and independence, amazing love of family, her beautiful way of entertaining, her laughter, artistry, strong faith, and indominable spirit. She was a force and she will be forever missed. A visitation will be held at her daughters home, Joanie and Doug Kingsley, 138 Farm Rd., Sherborn on Thursday, Aug. 13 from 4-6pm. Relatives and friends kindly invited. A private Funeral Mass for family only will be held in Most Precious Blood Church, 30 Centre St., Dover, Friday. Aug. 14 at 10am. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellesley. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Oblates of The Virgin Mary, 2 Ipswich St., Boston, MA. 02215 or Boston State Teachers College, 100 Morrissey Blvd., Dorchester, MA 02125. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com
. Arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley.