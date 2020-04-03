|
B.L. DuMar (born Elizabeth Donahue), died on March 18, 2020 of natural causes at her home at Wingate Residences, Norton, MA. She was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey in 1943, and her previous homes include New Jersey, the Tampa Bay area of Florida, and Massachusetts. Formerly a motivational speaker and relationship coach, during her many years in Tampa Bay, B.L. was known for her humorous delivery of wisdom to clients and listeners who sought her inspiration for personal growth. From the age of thirty, when she was given only a few months to live as a result of alcoholism and damage to her liver, she stopped drinking in the 'the rooms,' and was a grateful, lifelong member of Alcoholics Anonymous. If you have a problem with alcohol, she would urge you to walk into one of these rooms and she would greet you at the door and make you laugh and be grateful to be sober. Countless people will tell you her outrageous tough talk and brash language helped them be more happy and more human. She liked to heal people. And if you believed in her power, she did. B.L. was a teenage mother from New Jersey who married her high school sweetheart, Frank Dummar. She gave birth to her son Frank in Norfolk, VA, where her young husband was in the Navy. Betty Lou loved to dress up. She loved beauty and spectacle and gold jewelry and she had a gift and an outrageous compulsion: she wanted you to laugh. She had a gift for healing people through her charismatic storytelling about her life, and sharing her solutions to relationship problems with undying optimism. One thing, if you met her, you will never do: forget her. Her personality was unforge- ttable in every encou- nter. While at Wingate in Norton, in the last years of her life, she enthusiastically, generously, and hilariously touched the lives of every individual and staff member she met, her Internet buddies and her local friends in recovery. Loving mother and grandmother, B.L. is survived by her son, Frank DuMar of Sherborn, MA and his wife Kelly, as well as her three grandchildren, Landon, Perrin and Frances of Massachusetts. She will be missed by her family and friends for all of the small and large deep encounters she created around her. B.L. stayed sober a day at a time, and her sobriety is a legacy she leaves to us all. If you are a friend of Bill or Doctor Bob, or if your life has been impacted by someones addiction or recovery, she'd be particularly joyful to give you a hug. She's hugging you now. The family will hold a virtual service via videoconference on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at 4 p.m. For more information about the service, call 508-620-0553. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Vineyard House, Inc., recovery house and a 501 (C) 3 charitable organization in Massachusetts. http://www.vineyardhouse.org/donate-now, or P.O. Box 4599, Vineyard Have, MA.
Published in The Press from Apr. 3 to Apr. 10, 2020