Bruce Arthur Rieth sadly passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Bruce was the son of Arthur W. Rieth and Suzanne Stricklin. He was born on September 23, 1952. Bruce grew up in Westwood Ma with his sister Holly S. Kessinger Nelson now a resident of Maine. After he graduated from high school in1970 from Fryeburg Academy in Maine, Bruce went to work as an Optician at the family business, Rieth & Rieth Opticians in Medfield/Walpole with the late Dr. Harrison Pearlson. He later became an EMT for the town of Medfield and was active in MEMO and the Jaycees. Bruce married Brenda Keris of Medfield, Ma and they had 3 children. He is survived by his daughter Amanda Lee Rieth of Carrollton VA and his grandson, Alexander James Nocon. He had 2 sons Douglas A. and Stephen B. Rieth that predeceased him. Bruce enjoyed working outdoors on a horse farm in Dover and driving trucks for years. Bruce was a loving man who will be deeply missed by his family and friends. To share a memory or send a note of condolence please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Press from May 28 to June 4, 2020