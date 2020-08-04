1/1
Edward F. Shoemaker
Edward Foulke Shoemaker, of South Natick, Massachusetts, originally of Pennsylvania, died of neuroendocrine cancer at home surrounded by his family on the last day of July. Edward was known for his dry wit, his prodigious vocabulary and love of print, his skill with a knife and fork, his dapper attire, and his gentlemanly manner. Wearer of ascots, setter of festive tables, enjoyer of single-malt scotches and gummy bears, connoisseur of beauty and of things parallel and perpendicular, and appreciator of piano concertos, symphonic music, jazz, antique furniture, clocks, and fine automobiles, Edward was much beloved by his family and his friends. Born in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, Edward was graduated from The Hill School in Pottstown and from Cornell University. He spent three years as a commissioned army officer in Kitzingen, Germany. He became a certified gemologist and enjoyed working with beautiful gemstones during his long career as a jeweler, which culminated in many years at Tiffany and Co. in Boston. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sally Ott Shoemaker, of South Natick; his son, Edward F. Shoemaker, Jr., and his wife, Tedi Shoemaker, of Millis; his daughter, Sarah Mead Shoemaker, and her husband, Kevin Laux, of Waltham; and two beloved grandchildren, Griffin Edward Laux and Rosemary Mead Laux. He also leaves his sister, Mary Lucretia Shoemaker, of South Boston, and cousin Ann Matheson of Saskatchewan. His family will share their love for him when he is interred at Highland Cemetery in Dover, Massachusetts, where he lived for many years. There will be a celebratory gathering in his memory at a later date. To sign guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com.

Published in The Press from Aug. 4 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4342
