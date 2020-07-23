I am so sorry to have learned that Ned has passed. I had the privilege of working for Ned at Q&J back in the early '80's. I had tremendous respect for him, and he always made time to listen to his colleagues and offer advice. He was very proud of his wife and children and often referenced them in conversations. My heart goes out to each of you, and I will keep you all in my prayers.



May Ned rest in peace and God bless you,



Kerrin Diamond Cole