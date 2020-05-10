|
Gloria Jean Natichioni (preceded in death by her most loving husband Louis A. Natichioni) of Franklin Massachusetts peacefully entered into eternal rest on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Gloria spent 86 incredible years growing a family of five children, nine grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. She was so very proud of them all and their formidable accomplishments. Gloria was born in Leominster, Massachusetts and spent most of her life happily raising her children in Dover, MA. Gloria was an avid cook, and so often enjoyed making four course meals for all the family gatherings. Gloria lived a full life for all of her 86 years and is survived by her five children: Louis Natichioni, of New York and MA, June Flaim (Mark), Bradenton, FL, Gayle Natichioni Bell (Dwayne), Charleston, SC Suzanne VanDam (Kari), Los Angeles CA. Michelle Pinkham (Harold) Vermont. And all of her grandchildren; Gregory, Kyle, Ryan, Allyson, Marina, Marc, Nathaniel, Savannah, and Shannon. And her great-grandchild Graham. She is also survived by her close nephews, Steven and Rick Bottazzi. The family graciously thanks all of the doctors and nurses that remained by her side through her care and allowed her to pass away peacefully in the comfort of her home. A graveside blessing at St. Tarcissius cemetary, followed by a gathering in Hopkinton, MA will take place soon after restrictions placed by Covid-19 are lifted.
Published in The Press from May 10 to May 18, 2020