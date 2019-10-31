Home

Helen H. (Hawver) Florsheim Age 91, died on October 26, 2019. A longtime resident of Dover, Helen was born in Ft. Wayne, IN to Raymond Tilden Hawver and Helen Fitch Hawver. She graduated from Albion College and taught home economics until her marriage, after which she eventually settled in Massachusetts. Helen enjoyed the fine arts, a good meal, growing orchids in her greenhouse and catching up with those around her. But most of all, she loved her husband Robert Florsheim, to whom she was married for over sixty years. Helen is survived by her sister Mary Belle Brogren, as well as nine nieces and nephews. Helen was grateful for her caregivers: Florence Bangali, the Garr family, and Nan Vaida. A private graveside service will take place at Highland Cemetery, Dover at a later date. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com. Arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Needham.
Published in The Press from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -