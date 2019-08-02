|
On July 26, 2019, Hope M. Galeucia, loving mother of three sons passed away at age 90 in West Brandywine, PA. Hope was born March 24, 1929 in Oquossoc, Maine to Edward Soucie and Irene (Philbrick) Soucie. She was predeceased by her parents and her brothers, Blen Soucie and James Soucie. She lost her loving husband of 63 years, Chester F Galeucia, October 2015. Hope married her husband, Chet in 1951. They lived a short while in Brooklyn, NY and moved to Massachusetts to settle down and start a family. Hope & Chet raised and are survived by their three sons, Stewart of CT, Gary (and wife Monica) of PA/WA and Brian (and wife Theresa) of NC. Other surviving family members are John Soucie (Nephew), Nettie Pollard (Sister-in-Law), Colleen Pollard (Niece) and Patricia Sriden (Niece). Hope had five grandchildren, four granddaughters, Megan, Lindsay, Elizabeth and Emma, and a grandson, Christopher. After graduating Rangeley High School in 1946, Hope moved to Boston for schooling at The Fisher Business School. She was employed at The Pentagon prior to relocating back to New England to mar ry her love, Chet. Hope and Chet raised their family in Medfield, MA and vacationed at their camp in Oquossoc, ME on Rangeley Lake since 1967. Hope was employed by the Medfield Public Schools and was honored at retirement with the dedication of September 14, 1989 as Hope Galeucia Day . In retirement, Hope & Chet travelled, enjoyed family & friends, summered on the lake in Oquossoc and wintered in Saco, Maine. In 2014 Hope & Chet sold their homes in Maine and relocated to a simpler life at Freedom Village in West Brandywine, PA. Hope enjoyed her heritage, loved her family and cooking, and had a good, long life. She will be missed by those who knew her. An interment will be held October 21 at 11am at the Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery in Springvale, Maine.
Published in The Press from Aug. 2 to Aug. 9, 2019