Jennifer Beatson Lambert died peacefully, surrounded by love near and far, on February 21st, 2020. She was born Jennifer Ruth Clark on May 11th, 1935 to the loving family of Alec and Phyllis Clark, in Rotherham, Yorkshire, United Kingdom. She was close with her older brother, David Clark (Ann), and younger twin siblings, John Clark (Di) and Rosemary Hitch (John). In 1957, she married Trevor Lambert, and the two began a lifetime of adventures together. Jennifer was tremendously proud of their three daughters, Anne-Marie Lambert (Arvydas), Kate Zeb- rose (Don), and Jackie Rahsaz (Tony). She was the lovingest, grooviest Granny to Xander, Emily, Cordell, Claire, and Alyssa. As you remember a life well-lived, we hope you find yourself smiling and you take moments to bring joy to the people around you.
Published in The Press from Mar. 9 to Mar. 16, 2020