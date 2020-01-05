Home

George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
477 Washington Street
Wellesley, MA 02482
(781) 235-4100
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
St. Dunstan's Church
18 Springdale Ave.,
Dover, MA
View Map
Jennifer J. Blake Obituary
Jennifer J. "Jack" Blake, of Dover, December 29, 2019. Wife of John W. Blake. Loving mother of London, Colby, Courtney, Avery and John Blake all of Dover. Sister of James Wilk of East Hampton. A funeral service for Jennifer will be held at St. Dunstan's Church, 18 Springdale Ave., Dover on Friday, January 10, at 2 p.m. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Trustees of Reservation, 200 High St., Boston, MA 02110. For directions and guest book, gfdoherty.com. Funeral arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley.
Published in The Press from Jan. 5 to Jan. 12, 2020
