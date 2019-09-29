|
|
John J. Contini, of Sherborn died on September 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Apryl (Warren) Contini. Devoted father of Peter Contini and his wife Julia Hagen of Falmouth, Maine, Erica Contini of Melbourne, Australia, and Michael Contini of Brooklyn, New York. Brother of Edward Contini of Ashburnham, Massachusetts and the late William Contini. Son of the late John and Helen Contini. Also survived by his niece Krystle Humphreys, and nephew Joseph Contini. His years as a Partner of PriceWaterhouseCoopers brought him great joy, as well as in his retirement being able to enjoy golf, foreign travel, opera and spending any time he could with his family. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life for John on Saturday, October 5th from 2-5pm at the familys residence in Sherborn. Donations in Johns name may be made to the Special Olympics 1133 19th St. North West, Washington, DC 20036 or gives.pecialolympics.org. For Guestbook please visit www.everettfuneral.com
Published in The Press from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6, 2019