|
|
Phyllis A. Madigan, 63, of Dover, MA died at House in Lincoln, on August 8, 2019 surrounded by family. Beloved wife of Paul Lindquist, devoted daughter of Margaret E. Betty Madigan and the late John C. Jack Madigan, loving sister of Timothy Madigan and his wife Eileen, and the late John C. Madigan III and sister in- law Patti Madigan, She leaves behind her step-daughter Sara Giargiara and her husband Larry and Step-son Chris Lindquist and step-grandchildren Bella, Nicholas and Parker. She leaves her loving nieces and nephews Maggie, Thomas, Jessica, Molly, Jennifer and John Madigan. Born and raised in Ayer, Massachusetts, Phyllis attended Country Day School of the Holy Union and Ayer High School. Phyllis obtained a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Massachusetts and earned her masters degree in Hospital Administration at Framingham State College. Phyllis had a long successful career in the health care industry. With her early roots set in clinical nursing, she went on to manage nursing homes and then joined her valued colleagues at Mariner Health Care working in this large post-acute care organization. Phyllis spent the next several years as VP of Sales at Athena Health, and EVP of Business Development at Patient Care Inc. She founded Navigator Solutions, a health care consulting company where she was principle over the past fifteen years. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share remembrances with the family at calling hours on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 4 to 7 PM in the Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Road, Ayer. A private funeral Mass Celebrating Phyllis life will be held on Tuesday. Internment at Bellevue Cemetery, Harvard. In Lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to: House, 125 Winter Street, Lincoln, MA or at www.caredimensions.com or MSPCA www.mspca.org. For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.anderson funeral.com.
Published in The Press from Aug. 10 to Aug. 17, 2019